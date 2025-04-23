Hello!

I hope everyone has been enjoying the initial release of The Backrooms: Forsaken. I have a major update for everyone. I have spent the last few weeks making additional content. This includes new menu options such as inverted camera y-axis control, controller sensitivity controls, and I noticed that the settings for the main screen sometimes don't carry over into the main game, so that should also be fixed as of this release.

I have added "Hound" enemies, a maze, some room extensions, 2 new puzzles, new notes, optimized the frame rate more, have a secret cheat event if you use all of them, and some game breaking bug fixes.

There will be about 1 or 2 more updates which will include a secret boss, a puzzle change, almond milk providing extended sprint, and some other small content additions.

Thank you for playing!

Fred Grant