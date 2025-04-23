 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18201102 Edited 23 April 2025 – 01:39:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch Notes 1.1.6

General

New combos system for all basic attacks
Each weapon now has working combo animations that reset

Improved melee jittering and animation issues

Additional UI improvements!

More optimization!

