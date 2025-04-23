 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18200938 Edited 23 April 2025 – 01:26:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks again for all your awesome feedback, suggestions, and bug reports! 🙌

+Scroll wheel adjusts camera distance in vehicles — zoom in close enough and it switches to first-person view! 🚗👀

