We have corrected the relevant images due to discrepancies between images and videos.
Fixed an issue with the behavior when selecting "Always on Top" from the right-click menu in the Gallery.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
We have corrected the relevant images due to discrepancies between images and videos.
Fixed an issue with the behavior when selecting "Always on Top" from the right-click menu in the Gallery.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update