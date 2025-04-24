 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18200678
Update notes via Steam Community

We have corrected the relevant images due to discrepancies between images and videos.

Fixed an issue with the behavior when selecting "Always on Top" from the right-click menu in the Gallery.

Changed files in this update

