After you reach Khor’minos, a paladin of Tira will arrive in Hawkethorne searching for a certain missing princess from Yvennes hiding in the Frost Hound. You can find her whether or not you've done Evelyn's content; if you have, she can be found after talking to Eve about her new paladin problem!

Etheryn can now be uncaged by bringing her to Lumia! Includes several new scenes to break her out of her cage (and fulfil her new needs) with some divine intervention (if you know what I mean).

Etheryn has a new set, unlocked by default when she’s recruited: the Glacial Guardian! Use ice magic to armor up and protect your friends, little elf!

The Snow Cats and Elf Druid Twins have their wayfort content now, after their quest is completed. Hang out at the bar and pamper some pregnant elves!

Odoacer, the miner foreman in Khor’minos, has a new expansion quest.

There’s a new scene for the Harpy Thieves encounter when Zhara’s present: put your face between her thighs.

There’s a new combat encounter in the second zone of the Windy Peaks: a male Frost Wyvern!

Frost Wyvern and Normal Wyvern males can now impregnate the PC! Enjoy your little wyvernlings!

Kiyoko has a couple of new scenes!

Kiyoko has a new Kangen set, focused on Psychic damage and manipulation of ally and enemy cooldowns!

The Batfolk Muggers have a new scene!

At the end of a small dead-end branch in the Frostwood, you can now [Explore] to find a forgotten spellbook with some new low-level spells.

In the ruined settlement just outside the Windy Peaks’ manticore tower, you can now [Explore] to find a forgotten spellbook with some new high-level spells. Having found the lower-level book makes finding this one instantaneous.

Tons of fixes courtesy of Spotty, Tea, and Zag.

New CGs: 3 new ones for hands-on assistance from Lumia with Ryn’s problem (requires two runthroughs to unlock them all — save beforehand if you’re a completionist!)

New CG: Miko’s Omikuji Special

New Busts: Alice the Paladin, Azami rework, Jessie, General Hadred Grune and Raqian Ignafaerus from the Feats for Heroes.