 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
23 April 2025 Build 18200550 Edited 23 April 2025 – 00:26:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This hot fix made restarts undo-able, as well as increasing the undo limit to 750 from 100.

If you have further bugs, please email realmanduckproductions@gmail.com

Changed files in this update

Depot 3207871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link