Hello, Managers!!
After a lot of feedback about how running was handled in game, there's no more slowness in your mini marts. Grab your boxes and run to fill shelves in time!
Changelog v0.4.6.9:
- Added the ability to run holding items.
- Changed PC menu to pause the game.
- Changed product panel color on PC delivery list to match delivery mode (Normal or Express)
- Changed delivery mode toggle to always be into normal mode when accessing the PC Shop.
- Fixed boxes being stuck outside of the store when relocating.
- Fixed debug notifications causing memory leak and game crashes.
- Fixed tasks to sell items, that were accepting different products than what them ask to sell.
- Fixed customers not buying wanted products that are indeed for sale. It’s still possible to directly give the item to them.
- Fixed discount paper being placed on wrong positions on some shelves
