23 April 2025 Build 18200439 Edited 23 April 2025 – 01:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Managers!!
After a lot of feedback about how running was handled in game, there's no more slowness in your mini marts. Grab your boxes and run to fill shelves in time!

Changelog v0.4.6.9:

  • Added the ability to run holding items.
  • Changed PC menu to pause the game.
  • Changed product panel color on PC delivery list to match delivery mode (Normal or Express)
  • Changed delivery mode toggle to always be into normal mode when accessing the PC Shop.
  • Fixed boxes being stuck outside of the store when relocating.
  • Fixed debug notifications causing memory leak and game crashes.
  • Fixed tasks to sell items, that were accepting different products than what them ask to sell.
  • Fixed customers not buying wanted products that are indeed for sale. It’s still possible to directly give the item to them.
  • Fixed discount paper being placed on wrong positions on some shelves

