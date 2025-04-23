-
Inventory tooltip for controller
-
Star house now actually spawns the star house instead of the cozy house
-
Fixed shift clicking making items disappear
-
Dropping an item onto a stack that isn't full now fills the stack up to the max and leaves the remainder in your selection
-
Fixed furniture moving in and out of your inventory correctly
-
Fix for furniture recipes saying "Needs Materials" even when you have the materials to craft it
-
Fix for planet rating quest, having a planet rating > than B should also work for it now
Mini patch! 4/22
Update notes via Steam Community
