23 April 2025 Build 18200324
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Inventory tooltip for controller

  • Star house now actually spawns the star house instead of the cozy house

  • Fixed shift clicking making items disappear

  • Dropping an item onto a stack that isn't full now fills the stack up to the max and leaves the remainder in your selection

  • Fixed furniture moving in and out of your inventory correctly

  • Fix for furniture recipes saying "Needs Materials" even when you have the materials to craft it

  • Fix for planet rating quest, having a planet rating > than B should also work for it now

