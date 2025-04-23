 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Major 23 April 2025 Build 18200297 Edited 23 April 2025 – 04:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The nightmare aboard the derelict space station just got bigger, smarter, and far more terrifying. The latest update for CRYODEATH VR introduces a full campaign, gameplay refinements, and brutal new challenges. Will you survive long enough to escape?

🔹 Campaign Mode: A Story of Survival
No more random runs—face a structured story-driven campaign with mission-based progression. Uncover the station’s secrets level by level.

🔹 Tutorial: Learn Before You Die
New players (and frustrated veterans) can now breathe easier—the long-requested tutorial system is here, complete with video guides.

🔹 More Lore, More Danger
50+ new logs – Scattered clues reveal the station’s dark history.

New mini-games – Solve puzzles to unlock paths or scavenge resources.

New objectives – Dynamic tasks adapt as you progress (except item hunts).

A new creature – Another abomination stalks the corridors. Pray it doesn’t find you.

🔹 Smarter Gameplay
Optimized maze generation – Levels now feel more deliberate and varied.

Electric circuits & alarm systems – Hack panels, reroute power, or trigger lockdowns.

Explosion physics overhaul – More realistic blast detection and reactions.

Nano Clusters in breakable jars – Smash glass containers to loot vital NNC.

🔹 Key Improvements
Belt slots fixed – Inventory management no longer fights you.

Kinetic module upgrades – Insert cards into slots from a distance.

Smarter drone – Auto-searches for medkits if your health drops below 50%.

No more UBC rattling – The universal interface no longer clanks annoyingly.

Revamped final mission – Different endings for Campaign, Survival, and Tutorial modes.

🔹 And Countless Polish Tweaks
From more frequent printers/decryptors in rooms to smoother movement guidance, every detail has been sharpened.

The station is waiting. Can you reach the escape pod this time?

Changed files in this update

Depot 2205011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link