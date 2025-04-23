The nightmare aboard the derelict space station just got bigger, smarter, and far more terrifying. The latest update for CRYODEATH VR introduces a full campaign, gameplay refinements, and brutal new challenges. Will you survive long enough to escape?
🔹 Campaign Mode: A Story of Survival
No more random runs—face a structured story-driven campaign with mission-based progression. Uncover the station’s secrets level by level.
🔹 Tutorial: Learn Before You Die
New players (and frustrated veterans) can now breathe easier—the long-requested tutorial system is here, complete with video guides.
🔹 More Lore, More Danger
50+ new logs – Scattered clues reveal the station’s dark history.
New mini-games – Solve puzzles to unlock paths or scavenge resources.
New objectives – Dynamic tasks adapt as you progress (except item hunts).
A new creature – Another abomination stalks the corridors. Pray it doesn’t find you.
🔹 Smarter Gameplay
Optimized maze generation – Levels now feel more deliberate and varied.
Electric circuits & alarm systems – Hack panels, reroute power, or trigger lockdowns.
Explosion physics overhaul – More realistic blast detection and reactions.
Nano Clusters in breakable jars – Smash glass containers to loot vital NNC.
🔹 Key Improvements
Belt slots fixed – Inventory management no longer fights you.
Kinetic module upgrades – Insert cards into slots from a distance.
Smarter drone – Auto-searches for medkits if your health drops below 50%.
No more UBC rattling – The universal interface no longer clanks annoyingly.
Revamped final mission – Different endings for Campaign, Survival, and Tutorial modes.
🔹 And Countless Polish Tweaks
From more frequent printers/decryptors in rooms to smoother movement guidance, every detail has been sharpened.
The station is waiting. Can you reach the escape pod this time?
Changed files in this update