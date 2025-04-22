 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18200234 Edited 23 April 2025 – 00:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balancing

  • Halved Machine Gun's ammo consumption

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Graveyard special room softlock from all directions

  • Made changes to the level loading system that should prevent the bug causing players to load into unintended areas

Changed files in this update

Depot 3504031
