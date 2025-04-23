Happy birthday!

It could be someone's birthday or close to it so there's no need for judgmental looks.

First Boss Entity - The Dark Clown's Minion

Found in it's birthday party lair, you can challenge this dark entity when certain tasks and sacrifices are made.

To defeat it you can attack it with weapons you have but there's also another way to damage it which you will have to figure out! Has various attacks, Stomping, Clown Horn and Charging.

This is only a servant of a far greater evil.

New Area - Birthday Party

Theme - Social

You can only reach this destination if you have 2 Gifts on board your Neet Mobile when traveling to a new area.

To challenge the Dark Clown's minion there are 2 carved stones before the gate:

Sacrifice Gifts by placing them on the stones:





Then the door will open. There's a video on twit and tiktok if you want a video demonstration.

New Weapon - Clown Horn

If you manage to defeat the Dark Clown's Minion then you'll have a chance to get this dangerous but hilarious weapon.

New Entity - Luggage Mimic

The Luggage Mimic will now appear in the Airport Lobby in Hard Mode. You can't defeat or discover them.

More Additions

Updated the store page with new screenshots.

Decorated Kindergarten area more.

Added Airport Lobby to hard mode.

2 New Achievements: Discover the Birthday Party area and Discover the Clown Horn item.

Increased Search Distance on Relic Locator item.

Cash Stack Relic value has been increased and will no longer have the value of $1.

Bug Fixes

Fixed Defeat text sometimes overlapping.

Fixed most DarZo Phaser bugs

Fixed Info Tablet not updating when first found.

Fixed monsters not disappearing on client when defeated sometimes.

Lastly

Ok almost done with all features. Next things will be better UI Icons and spell/grammar checks, More talents, achievements and cosmetics.

Also will try to get rid of bugs.

Also need to make a new trailer.

Also will add a sprint button but not going to add any new animations to go with it.

Ok that's it for this update, happy birthday!