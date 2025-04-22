Implemented a staggered wall, where each brick is a cuboid instead of a cube (currently only in Generator Mode).

Added descriptions for the different game modes.

Added Generator Mode – a new endless mode where stats contribute to your total. Saves are independent from the main story.

Weapon switching now uses the scroll wheel and number keys (1–4) to select weapons, instead of 1 being "previous" and 2 being "next".

Moved stats to a dedicated menu alongside the leaderboards on the main menu.

Shotgun base stats have been improved.

Pistol has been slightly nerfed to encourage use of other weapons.

Added version number to the title screen.

Added credits screen can be found in stats.

Improved gamepad navigation feedback on some menus, particularly the main and pause menus.