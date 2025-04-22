Patch Notes v1.1
New Content
-
Added Generator Mode – a new endless mode where stats contribute to your total. Saves are independent from the main story.
-
Added leaderboard for total blocks destroyed.
-
Added descriptions for the different game modes.
-
Implemented a staggered wall, where each brick is a cuboid instead of a cube (currently only in Generator Mode).
Changes
-
Weapon switching now uses the scroll wheel and number keys (1–4) to select weapons, instead of 1 being "previous" and 2 being "next".
-
Moved stats to a dedicated menu alongside the leaderboards on the main menu.
-
Shotgun base stats have been improved.
-
Pistol has been slightly nerfed to encourage use of other weapons.
-
Added version number to the title screen.
-
Added credits screen can be found in stats.
-
Improved gamepad navigation feedback on some menus, particularly the main and pause menus.
-
Other minor interface tweaks.
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed a bug where the worm could be killed through the wall with a sniper rifle.
-
Fixed an issue where the level-up fanfare text displayed one level behind the actual level.
-
Fixed a bug where the store UI would show items as purchasable when they weren’t, and vice versa.
-
UI should now behave better on ultrawide screens – not fully fixed, but menu and in-game interfaces should now match more consistently.
