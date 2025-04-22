 Skip to content

22 April 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes v1.1

New Content

  • Added Generator Mode – a new endless mode where stats contribute to your total. Saves are independent from the main story.

  • Added leaderboard for total blocks destroyed.

  • Added descriptions for the different game modes.

  • Implemented a staggered wall, where each brick is a cuboid instead of a cube (currently only in Generator Mode).

Changes

  • Weapon switching now uses the scroll wheel and number keys (1–4) to select weapons, instead of 1 being "previous" and 2 being "next".

  • Moved stats to a dedicated menu alongside the leaderboards on the main menu.

  • Shotgun base stats have been improved.

  • Pistol has been slightly nerfed to encourage use of other weapons.

  • Added version number to the title screen.

  • Added credits screen can be found in stats.

  • Improved gamepad navigation feedback on some menus, particularly the main and pause menus.

  • Other minor interface tweaks.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the worm could be killed through the wall with a sniper rifle.

  • Fixed an issue where the level-up fanfare text displayed one level behind the actual level.

  • Fixed a bug where the store UI would show items as purchasable when they weren’t, and vice versa.

  • UI should now behave better on ultrawide screens – not fully fixed, but menu and in-game interfaces should now match more consistently.

