fixes to lore dialog and all scroll bars removed
changed intro sequence transition time
removed most narrow hallways and added more props to Temple One
changed player spawn in Temple One
added tree objects to MainIntro and Objects_clean
Changes to the Frog pet buff and player dash speed.
fixed visual issues in Grotto
April 22 Change Log
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows English Depot 3608721
Changed files in this update