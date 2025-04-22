 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18199988 Edited 23 April 2025 – 00:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • fixes to lore dialog and all scroll bars removed

  • changed intro sequence transition time

  • removed most narrow hallways and added more props to Temple One

  • changed player spawn in Temple One

  • added tree objects to MainIntro and Objects_clean

  • Changes to the Frog pet buff and player dash speed.

  • fixed visual issues in Grotto

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3608721
