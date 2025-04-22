Hey Guys,

First off, apologies! This update took a lot longer than expected to get out to you guys, primarily because we're still a very small team so its tricky to both work on the necessary changes, additions and improvements, whilst also fixing and debugging stuff but we're getting there!

The focus has been on implementing a lot of your core gameplay feedback, finishing off some key systems like the new menu and the missions refactor, and improving performance, UX and stability. Long way to go still but we'll get there soon enough!

New Beta Build is now live on the Beta branch! We're uploading the new build to this branch so we can test everything out first before pushing to main (not trying to break the game anymore lol). For those that want to test it out, Right Click SPP in Steam library -> Properties -> Betas -> Beta Participation -> Beta - Test Builds.

If you experience any significant problems you can always switch back to the main branch as we'll only update the main branch once we've confirmed this build is stable!

PS. mods may cause some crashes so please remove any mods before updating!

Also, you'll be unable to join those in the main branch in multiplayer whilst on this build. Barring any major issues, we will update the main branch with this build in the next day or two.

Alright, so what's in this update:



[NEW] Crash reporting. If you can send the crash report when prompted, it would be much appreciated so we can get to the bottom of all the possible crashes!

[NEW] Host of new vault animations. Especially for vaulting onto, over and off objects. These new animations are far more fluid and stable, resulting in significantly smoother traversals.

[NEW] Added drop kick. Right face button on gamepad or C on K+M. I stumbled across the animation when looking through a recent mocap session and it felt rude not to add it.

[NEW] Added slide jumping. Pretty self explanatory this one, you can now charge and jump off slope slides. Can't wait to see the lines you guys pull off with this!

[NEW] Swapped thief for lazy vault (will be adding thief back soon).

[b][IMPROVEMENT][/b] Much more comprehensive input device support. Correct detection for PlayStation, Xbox and M+K. As well as improved disconnect and reconnection support and a host of other input related improvements. I.e., correct device overlays, correct glyphs on UI etc.

[IMPROVEMENT] Controller and M+K swapping at runtime. Overlays and glyphs should now be correctly displayed when switching between input devices.

[IMPROVEMENT] Level optimisations. Texture, collision and other graphics optimisations. Let us know what kind of frame rate and performance changes you guys are experiencing.

[IMPROVEMENT] Gameplay optimisations. Trace, collision and a host of other character optimisations. Still a lot more to come on this front though once we've fixed some of the outstanding bugs!

[IMPROVEMENT] Improved capsule and mesh physics collisions. Less bails, more boinks and a lot less annoying. This also fixes a lot of bugs like phasing through objects and walls etc.

[IMPROVEMENT] Reduce bails. Colliding against objects and surfaces when close to the ground will no longer make you bail. Makes navigating tight spaces a lot more stable.

[IMPROVEMENT] Improved optimal ledge detection. Character will now pick the ledge closest to neck height, similar to that of dynos. this means small lips protruding from walls won't be selected over more pronounced ledges that are more climbable and within close range. This of course only affects non physics driven actions like wallpops etc. Some more improvements to the ledge detection coming soon as well.



[IMPROVEMENT] Locomotion improvements and fixes. Correct threshold for walk and run.

[IMPROVEMENT] Improved vault physics. Vaulting over, off and onto things is a lot more fluid and stable, and vaults such as lazy and dash now don't make you bail like crazy.



[IMPROVEMENT] Arm jumps and grabs are a lot more stable and result in less bails. Although still driven by your gravity trajectory, there is now a greater range for those flatter arm jumps and more animations , fallbacks and soft bails are on the way soon too!

[IMPROVEMENT] Standing jumps now triggered more reliably when having no input, stopping and idling.

[FIX] Bunch of crash cases fixed. We've also identified the cause of a few more, especially in regards to graphics profiles and configurations, which will be fixed in an upcoming update.

[FIX] Fixed frame dependencies for some of the physics behaviour like swings, pole sliding and more.

[FIX] Sound mix fixed, especially for music (Mad Place won't make your eardrums explode anymore, but it will still make your head bop tho, serious tune that one).

[FIX] No longer bail when getting up. This was an annoying one.

[FIX] Can now climb the crane. Little janky still but working on the climbing and level collision geometry. Both of these will be improved over time!

[FIX] Fixed Pole slides and slide brake on M+K.

[FIX] Fixed Ghost step bug. Especially evident on step jumps, which would sometimes get you stuck running/floating in air.

[FIX] Fixed Turn in place overriding actions.

[FIX] Fixed warping bugs on various actions.

[FIX] Fixed jump power bar being stuck on screen in different scenarios.

[FIX] Palm spins fixed and with improved syncing. A new favourite of mine this one!

[FIX] Fixed slide being triggered twice when walking onto slopes.



[FIX] Probably a bunch more, but any bugs you are still experiencing that you've reported and haven't been fixed in this update will be in one of the next ones!



[UPCOMING] New menu. We're nearly there with the new menu system. Much easier to navigate, as well as sections for character, missions, map and online, and improved control guide and more comprehensive settings!

[UPCOMING] Time trial and mission refactor nearly there too. Improved UX/UI and more stable objectives/feedback.

The menus and other refactors make up a lot of what we've been working on these past few weeks but we definitely do not want to make this period between updates a habit! Aim is to get them out as frequent as possible, starting with the new menu prototype!

As always, thanks for the support and remember to Join the Discord to give us your feedback and report any bugs!

Team SPP