-
Updated AI code for better pathing and Player sense.
-
Adjusted lighting on Main Menu.
-
Loading a save file from Main Menu works still having issues where the game freezes after loading while in game.
-
Adjusted Jump scares and AI catching player scene.
-
Added more Decorations to each level.
-
Level Design added to 2nd Teleport Location.
-
Adjusted Puzzles to help the player better.
PHT 3.0.5
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update