22 April 2025 Build 18199784 Edited 22 April 2025 – 23:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Updated AI code for better pathing and Player sense.

  • Adjusted lighting on Main Menu.

  • Loading a save file from Main Menu works still having issues where the game freezes after loading while in game.

  • Adjusted Jump scares and AI catching player scene.

  • Added more Decorations to each level.

  • Level Design added to 2nd Teleport Location.

  • Adjusted Puzzles to help the player better.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3655921
