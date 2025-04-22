We're moving our release date up to Tuesdays to improve our ability to respond to feedback on time and fix bugs as they arise! In this build, we've made significant overhauls to the AI bots in the game, affecting not only their competitiveness but also their stability:
- Improved bot stability and fixed bugs related to stuck cases
- Overhaul of bot behavior system to be data-driven
- Bots are now more competitive
- Added new cloning effect for Invaders
- Invaders no longer try to target players in the repair state
Thanks for playing!
Changed files in this update