22 April 2025 Build 18199771 Edited 22 April 2025 – 23:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We're moving our release date up to Tuesdays to improve our ability to respond to feedback on time and fix bugs as they arise! In this build, we've made significant overhauls to the AI bots in the game, affecting not only their competitiveness but also their stability:

  • Improved bot stability and fixed bugs related to stuck cases
  • Overhaul of bot behavior system to be data-driven
  • Bots are now more competitive
  • Added new cloning effect for Invaders
  • Invaders no longer try to target players in the repair state

Thanks for playing!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3060311
