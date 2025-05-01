Greetings fair Nysians,
Thrive: Heavy Lies The Crown’s May Update is now live! This new patch introduces dozens of quality of life improvements, including memory optimization for faster performance and overall polish to every element of the game.
To celebrate, we’re also offering a 25% discount for a limited time only – don’t miss out on expanding your kingdom solo or with friends while it’s on sale!
You can check out the full list of improvements below:
**
Added
**
-
Memory optimizations to help with performance
-
Added difficulty to save game
-
Adjusted needs for happiness, houses are now filled constantly and fully stocked persists all day
-
Added limit to homeless population, now limited to 20 homeless in a territory
-
Added 1m to decoration hit box height
-
Added case for "survival" gamemode to scoreboard display
-
Added cursor functionality so units cannot be asked to move on non navigable tiles
**
Changed
**
-
Update pollution scale and set all building pollution to 1
-
Removed “Beta” prompt
-
Changed placement system for bridges so the ends must be near water
-
Updated pause overlay to be localized
-
Disabled name text for "Wyrmaxan Captain" in narrative display
-
Increased production of Planks by 1
-
increased production of Flax Oil by 1
**
Fixed
**
-
Fixed deer that was stuck spinning on the spot
-
Fixed pause button on traderoute display
-
Fix for rebuilding Wyrmaxa after destroying it
-
Fix for guard towers firing rate
-
Fix for not being able to add new trade routes after loading
-
Fixed military unit states should they should now correctly agro after movement command when enemy units walk by them
-
Fixed caravans deploying underground in certain areas
-
Fixed multiplayer “Host Left” message
-
Fix for client can enter game before host has typed password
-
Fixed resource flag placement persisting after selecting a different object to place
-
Fixed alt tabbing changing camera speed
-
Fix for storage is full error on upgraded stockpile
-
Fixed mismatched term for acolyte/curator description
-
Fix for units not being able to be moved when attacked
-
Fix for burnt effect on buildings staying after being repaired
-
Fix for farm plot dirt not taking up the proper space
-
Fix for worker units constantly trying to activate torch light at night
-
Fix for production icons staying turned on incorrectly
-
Fix for building material not being set when start placing building
-
Fix for null ref in bottom HUD military menu
-
Fix for null ref Onboarding Section
This community has played a crucial role in Thrive’s development journey, and we’re incredibly grateful for your ongoing support! Your time, feedback, and enthusiasm mean the world to us and are vital in helping bring our game to life.
