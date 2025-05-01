

Greetings fair Nysians,

Thrive: Heavy Lies The Crown’s May Update is now live! This new patch introduces dozens of quality of life improvements, including memory optimization for faster performance and overall polish to every element of the game.

To celebrate, we’re also offering a 25% discount for a limited time only – don’t miss out on expanding your kingdom solo or with friends while it’s on sale!

You can check out the full list of improvements below:

**

Added

**