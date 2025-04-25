After many months of hard work, I'm excited and proud to finally release the Brawl Together Update for Boss Breaker! This massive update introduces major bug fixes, new campaign content, quality of life enhancements, and an exciting all-new game mode: Infinite Arena!

Infinite Arena

Gather your friends and jump into the fray with the brand-new Infinite Arena! Assemble a crew of up to 4 players, pick your favorite character colors, and prepare yourselves for nonstop action in procedurally

generated arenas. Battle endless waves of enemies and see how long your team can last. Every arena is a new challenge as no two generations are the same, you'll need quick reflexes, clever teamwork, and a bit of luck to survive.







Infinite Arena is designed primarily for couch co-op, perfect for intense battles in the comfort of your living room. But don't worry, if your best brawling buddies live far away, use Steam Remote Play Together and join the action wherever you are in the world!

New Campaign Content

I've also spiced up the campaign with some powerful new upgrades available in both Campaign and Infinite Arena modes!

Pistol Whip

Pistol Whip is a special upgrade that temporarily turns your Breaker Fists into literal pistols with insanely high firing speeds.

Siphon Assistant

Make every critical hit count! With this new assistant, each critical hit restores your health by the amount of damage dealt.

Lock On Assistant

Lock On chooses a random enemy in the current level, highlights them with an arrow beneath them, and causes them to get hit harder by your attacks.

Minor Additions + Bug Fixes

Changed the shop menu item category colors to be more consistent between each item

Reworked shop menu item categories to group similar upgrades more closely together

Added the ability to skip the offered shop menu upgrade selection

Fixed some spelling mistakes in cutscene dialogue

Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when punching a wall and dying at the same time

Fixed being shot off into the distance when releasing the movement key while dashing

Updated the character animation system to be more bouncy + fluid

Improved compression methods to shrink the total game disk size from ~500mb to just over 80mb

What are you waiting for? Get in there!

Thank you so much for reading,