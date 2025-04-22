 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
22 April 2025 Build 18199538 Edited 22 April 2025 – 22:27:01 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added automatic language detection when the game is first turned on.

  • Collecting fabrics now does not require a level to pass.

  • Fixed achievements related to collecting fabrics.

  • Updated the mod.io API for sharing levels.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2747981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link