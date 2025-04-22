-
Added automatic language detection when the game is first turned on.
-
Collecting fabrics now does not require a level to pass.
-
Fixed achievements related to collecting fabrics.
-
Updated the mod.io API for sharing levels.
Hot Bunny Fix
