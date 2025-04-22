 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18199384 Edited 22 April 2025 – 21:59:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

726: Release Version 1.2.54
April 22, 2025 5:59 PM EST
• Fixed a crafting bug which allowed you to craft an item that was previously enchanted.

