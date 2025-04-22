Ok lots of stuff in this one so we will just go straight into the full list
Version 1.0.7
MAJOR BUG FIXES
- The Grim Spiral quest not finishing in certain conditions has now been fixed
- Dustwhirl plain platform fix to avoid a frozen platform under certain conditions
- 3rd Dungeon puzzles reset on exit to avoid specific situations where the player would get locked out
- Solved an issue where, under certain conditions, Axolil could cause battles to crash
BUG FIXES
- Fixed Lambast passive icon
- Aqua cove shows its name on the portal map
- Underwater Porble on Storm Keep is no longer inaccessible due to the colliders
- Sturdy hat no longer glitches (sorry, no hat for you, Backrooms)
- Various level design collision and problematic tiles tweaks across many maps
- Fabled Chest content fix to give out majesty stones ( and not it's recipes)
OPTMIZATION
- NPCS will stop moving when any player menu is open
- Improved in-battle feedback when Lambast is in effect
- Improved description for gears that grant Reflect
- Masked Man on Golden Gorge now gives you a shovel for his quest step in case you don't have one
- The merchant in Golden Gorge cave now also sells a shovel
- All varieties of shovels have been revisited to avoid situations where they don't work
QOL
- A low FPS message displays in Battles when detected
- New prizes on the wheel of fortune (fortune's sway)
- Black market seller shops are now available
- Bigger inventory for the Dream Merchant shop
Thanks for the support, and we will carry on trying to make Portal Fantasy the best game we can make.
Found something weird in the game? Please report it in the Steam discussion group, and we will try and sort it as fast as possible.
