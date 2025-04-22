Ok lots of stuff in this one so we will just go straight into the full list

Version 1.0.7

MAJOR BUG FIXES

The Grim Spiral quest not finishing in certain conditions has now been fixed

Dustwhirl plain platform fix to avoid a frozen platform under certain conditions

3rd Dungeon puzzles reset on exit to avoid specific situations where the player would get locked out

Solved an issue where, under certain conditions, Axolil could cause battles to crash

BUG FIXES

Fixed Lambast passive icon

Aqua cove shows its name on the portal map

Underwater Porble on Storm Keep is no longer inaccessible due to the colliders

Sturdy hat no longer glitches (sorry, no hat for you, Backrooms)

Various level design collision and problematic tiles tweaks across many maps

Fabled Chest content fix to give out majesty stones ( and not it's recipes)

OPTMIZATION

NPCS will stop moving when any player menu is open

Improved in-battle feedback when Lambast is in effect

Improved description for gears that grant Reflect

Masked Man on Golden Gorge now gives you a shovel for his quest step in case you don't have one

The merchant in Golden Gorge cave now also sells a shovel

All varieties of shovels have been revisited to avoid situations where they don't work

QOL

A low FPS message displays in Battles when detected

New prizes on the wheel of fortune (fortune's sway)

Black market seller shops are now available

Bigger inventory for the Dream Merchant shop

