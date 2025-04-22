Features

We have started work on improving visuals and making the play experience more engaging and easier to follow. Our first change is improving the visuals of the cards in your hand as well as playing cards. More improvements are coming soon.

We have added a random name button in fuse decks.

Bugfixes - Game

Abilities that open the opponent’s banish/discard piles will now do so correctly instead of opening the player’s pile. (I.e. Cercee’s Graverobbery)

Abilities that require you to select an opponent’s lane will now highlight the opponent’s lanes rather than your own. (Korok Whirlwind, Entrapment)

Cards which let you pick an exalt in play will now highlight their lane. (I.e. Corpus Cliffs)

Runescarred Pit and Thundercrash Field now have highlights over the currently selected lane when minions are being placed.

Campaign upgrades that include giving creatures different creature types should now stack correctly with upgrades that give keywords to creature types.

Palladium Pulsemage activate can no longer destroy Chrogias

Cultist Taskmaster deploy now has opposing dragons strike only the creature opposing them and not all opposing creature

Poltergeist creatures at level 2 and 3 have corrected damage and healing effects

Creatures with state-like abilities now have the three line icon on creature squares while on the battlefield (ex: Piercing creatures)

Insidious Rager (set 4) is now destroyed when the player only loses armor and not health.

Bugfixes - Other

Bug report window should no longer be able to pop up while naming a fused deck

Finalizing fuse deck button is now interactable if you enter the fuse menu with a name pre-selected

Addressed a soft lock in the campaign tutorial where you can’t proceed without potions

Arrows no longer show up in magnify screen for cards which do not have all 3 levels (i.e. Minions, Solbinds)

Fixed an issue of the player not receiving random deck quest credit when the opponent times out.

Known Issues