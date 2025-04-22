This is a small patch that addresses a couple issues that came up from the recent update.

If you weren't able to continue on the credits, and you've finished both endings but didn't get the final achievement the next time you load in it should be granted to you. Apologies for this oversight.

There was a way to exploit pausing time while playing by doing an Unstick action, but no longer! Hope you all got some free work days with that one haha.

And another error was tidied up.

Thanks again for the crazy amount of support and patience while I get to adding new requested features and helping work them out! You all have so many great ideas.

Happy chopping!