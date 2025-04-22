 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18199096 Edited 22 April 2025 – 22:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
I put out a small update to fix the following issues:

  • Crescendos Industries security panel having "health" lasting longer than a single activation "shot."

  • Crescendos Industries guard dialogue mentioning the door to the elevator being open when it hasn't happened yet

  • Crescendos Radio Station Boss respawning infinitely.

  • After-credits looping infinitely.

  • After credits displaying the final scene over the game when choosing "continue."

  • Moved a tree in Arpeggios woods so that a certain character wouldn't blend into it

  • Small dialogue fix in Arpeggios woods.

  • LB

