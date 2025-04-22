I put out a small update to fix the following issues:
-
Crescendos Industries security panel having "health" lasting longer than a single activation "shot."
-
Crescendos Industries guard dialogue mentioning the door to the elevator being open when it hasn't happened yet
-
Crescendos Radio Station Boss respawning infinitely.
-
After-credits looping infinitely.
-
After credits displaying the final scene over the game when choosing "continue."
-
Moved a tree in Arpeggios woods so that a certain character wouldn't blend into it
-
Small dialogue fix in Arpeggios woods.
-
LB
Changed files in this update