22 April 2025 Build 18199082 Edited 23 April 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

So a while back a fan had some thoughts on Vortex Voyage. I told them I like their ideas and that it would be the next update! It wasn't, but here it is now.

Vortex Voyage Rework

General Fixes

  • Boom Bullets don’t crash multiplayer

  • A whole lot of other stuff that would crash multiplayer doesn’t now

  • Multiplayer chain explosions work

  • Multiplayer “asteroids” generate correctly

  • Node explosions visual glitch no longer says “+0” points

Quality of Life

  • Starting a custom game with 0 for all powerup frequencies no longer crashes the game

  • You can see powerups on the map after the base has been destroyed

  • The nodes and edges of bases will become intangible while they are blowing up

  • Stats for highest amounts of each powerup will mess up stat formatting at higher amounts

  • Bases are more likely to spawn with an open path to the core

  • You can hold SHIFT to shoot only 1 bullet. (Instructions now reflect this)

  • You can now zoom out a little

  • There is now a manual steering mode if you want a little more challenge when moving. You use your mouse in this mode and can even click to shoot from angles you couldn’t before

Lives Balancing

  • For the first 100k points, gain 1 life every 10k

  • Up until 1m, gain 1 life every 50k

  • Gain 1 life every 100k onward

Powerup Changes

  • Green ramp up attack speed slower and has a limit

  • Blue ramp up move speed slower and has a limit

  • Yellow now gives a percent chance for bullets to ricochet off of walls

  • Orange bullets have much less spread and progress to have 5 bullets in each direction

  • Purple no longer gives lives. Instead, you start firing your own guided missiles

  • You can now lift the new limits with custom mode

Shape Changes

  • All fighter-shapes and node-shapes have dynamic HP dependent on the current wave, and color (except for stars and squares)

  • Squares now spawn circles and triangles as well. Later spawning 2 at once. Even later, they start spawning tougher versions

  • Circle nodes Shoot faster. And even faster the more damaged they are

  • Triangle nodes now spin after being damaged. After a full rotation, they spawn a triangle fighter. They spin faster the more damage they take

  • Single Player Menu buttons now say “Play” before “Time Trial”/”Standard”/”Custom”. I hope that makes it clear that's the play button.
  • The Sub Wiggly spawn fix
  • Forgot to put in a how to play for Marine Survey. It’s in now though
  • Made the Yarr Yields instructions more concise
  • More messages!

