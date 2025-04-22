So a while back a fan had some thoughts on Vortex Voyage. I told them I like their ideas and that it would be the next update! It wasn't, but here it is now.
Vortex Voyage Rework
General Fixes
Boom Bullets don’t crash multiplayer
A whole lot of other stuff that would crash multiplayer doesn’t now
Multiplayer chain explosions work
Multiplayer “asteroids” generate correctly
Node explosions visual glitch no longer says “+0” points
Quality of Life
Starting a custom game with 0 for all powerup frequencies no longer crashes the game
You can see powerups on the map after the base has been destroyed
The nodes and edges of bases will become intangible while they are blowing up
Stats for highest amounts of each powerup will mess up stat formatting at higher amounts
Bases are more likely to spawn with an open path to the core
You can hold SHIFT to shoot only 1 bullet. (Instructions now reflect this)
You can now zoom out a little
There is now a manual steering mode if you want a little more challenge when moving. You use your mouse in this mode and can even click to shoot from angles you couldn’t before
Lives Balancing
For the first 100k points, gain 1 life every 10k
Up until 1m, gain 1 life every 50k
Gain 1 life every 100k onward
Powerup Changes
Green ramp up attack speed slower and has a limit
Blue ramp up move speed slower and has a limit
Yellow now gives a percent chance for bullets to ricochet off of walls
Orange bullets have much less spread and progress to have 5 bullets in each direction
Purple no longer gives lives. Instead, you start firing your own guided missiles
You can now lift the new limits with custom mode
Shape Changes
All fighter-shapes and node-shapes have dynamic HP dependent on the current wave, and color (except for stars and squares)
Squares now spawn circles and triangles as well. Later spawning 2 at once. Even later, they start spawning tougher versions
Circle nodes Shoot faster. And even faster the more damaged they are
Triangle nodes now spin after being damaged. After a full rotation, they spawn a triangle fighter. They spin faster the more damage they take
- Single Player Menu buttons now say “Play” before “Time Trial”/”Standard”/”Custom”. I hope that makes it clear that's the play button.
- The Sub Wiggly spawn fix
- Forgot to put in a how to play for Marine Survey. It’s in now though
- Made the Yarr Yields instructions more concise
- More messages!
