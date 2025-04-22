So a while back a fan had some thoughts on Vortex Voyage. I told them I like their ideas and that it would be the next update! It wasn't, but here it is now.

General Fixes

A whole lot of other stuff that would crash multiplayer doesn’t now

Quality of Life

Starting a custom game with 0 for all powerup frequencies no longer crashes the game

You can see powerups on the map after the base has been destroyed

The nodes and edges of bases will become intangible while they are blowing up

Stats for highest amounts of each powerup will mess up stat formatting at higher amounts

Bases are more likely to spawn with an open path to the core

You can hold SHIFT to shoot only 1 bullet. (Instructions now reflect this)

You can now zoom out a little