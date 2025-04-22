Hey guys,

Thanks so much to all who have played the game so far! Really is so awesome to have people actually play it. It means so much to me!

I have updated the game with a patch that is specifically to fix the issues with the Inventory.

So now duplicates should equip and unequip or drop or be destroyed correctly. Meaning those actions won't affect just a random other one in your Inventory but specifically the one you have equipped.

That might not make any sense but if you encountered this bug I'm sure you know what I'm talking about haha.

Sadly, the fix means that any currently equipped items or anything in your inventory will be wiped. But you don't need to start a new game, you can keep playing your current run and pick up items and it should be all good.

Thanks!

Regards,

Brian