22 April 2025 Build 18198864
Update notes via Steam Community

Added Partial Controller Support (Doesn't include all menus and UI elements, but core game should be playable.)
New Game Mode: Survival Mode
New Chapters with new stages!
Added Pause/Menu Screen
Many Bug Fixes

English Depot 3597541
