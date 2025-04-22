Added Partial Controller Support (Doesn't include all menus and UI elements, but core game should be playable.)
New Game Mode: Survival Mode
New Chapters with new stages!
Added Pause/Menu Screen
Many Bug Fixes
Royal's Gambit Version 0.3.3.0
Update notes via Steam Community
