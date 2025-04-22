Hey everyone!
Just wanted to let you all know that version 0.10.1 is now available. This patch fixes a handful of bugs. Most importantly, it fixes the nasty bug that frequently broke the game in the factory levels. So sorry about that one!
Here is the full changelog:
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed an error that would break audio, among other things, on the factory level under certain conditions.
-
Fixed the teleporter control panel not having collision.
-
Fixed Math Machines not rewarding any more YTPs after incorrectly answering it earlier in a round.
-
Fixed the outer labels in Johnny's Store being mixed up.
Changed files in this update