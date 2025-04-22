 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
22 April 2025 Build 18198842 Edited 22 April 2025 – 22:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Just wanted to let you all know that version 0.10.1 is now available. This patch fixes a handful of bugs. Most importantly, it fixes the nasty bug that frequently broke the game in the factory levels. So sorry about that one!

Here is the full changelog:

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an error that would break audio, among other things, on the factory level under certain conditions.

  • Fixed the teleporter control panel not having collision.

  • Fixed Math Machines not rewarding any more YTPs after incorrectly answering it earlier in a round.

  • Fixed the outer labels in Johnny's Store being mixed up.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Baldi's Basics Plus Windows Depot 1275891
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Baldi's Basics Plus Linux Depot 1275892
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Baldi's Basics Plus OSX Depot 1275893
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link