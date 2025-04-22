Gameplay Updates
-
Rewards related to completing townsfolk story quests are now properly attainable
-
Improved Familiar movement
UI Changes
-
Removed "spell", "pattern", or "blueprint" terms at the end of recipes in the Crafting, Spellbook, and Professions menus for simplicity
-
Unblocking players has an additional confirm dialog box
-
Improved menu prompt functionality
-
On-screen keyboard now correctly activates when writing letters with controller
Bug Fixes
-
NPCs will no longer turn away from you during certain dialogue options
-
Fixed Fish Traps not being giftable
-
Fixed an incorrect Sulo animation
