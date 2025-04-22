 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
22 April 2025 Build 18198658 Edited 22 April 2025 – 20:52:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay Updates

  • Rewards related to completing townsfolk story quests are now properly attainable

  • Improved Familiar movement

UI Changes

  • Removed "spell", "pattern", or "blueprint" terms at the end of recipes in the Crafting, Spellbook, and Professions menus for simplicity

  • Unblocking players has an additional confirm dialog box

  • Improved menu prompt functionality

  • On-screen keyboard now correctly activates when writing letters with controller

Bug Fixes

  • NPCs will no longer turn away from you during certain dialogue options

  • Fixed Fish Traps not being giftable

  • Fixed an incorrect Sulo animation

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1569421
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1569422
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link