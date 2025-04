You finished the game.

You loved the surprise.

You loved it so much that you wish there was more?

Well, now, you can keep it!

That's right! Other than minor fixes such as :

typos

Zan's toes becoming shorter when he blinks (nobody noticed that)

You can now export your dragon in the 3D format GLTF!

It is available in the extras menu!