Hey everyone!

We have a new update available now for Turok that addresses issues brought to us by the community.

PC Changelog:

New option added to adjust automap line thickness. Automap lines are now rendered as quads, allowing the line thickness option to affect direct x and xbox platforms

Use correct output channels for xaudio2. Fixes reverb sounds using 2 channels

Entering or exiting a level will now set a checkpoint for the player and checkpoints will not show text or play a sound in boss maps, matching the original behavior.

Fix Vulkan syncing issues

Improvements to game logic ticker to mitigate stuttering

Rendering is disabled when the window is unfocused

When a map fails to load it will now fall back to the title screen

Fixed several Interpolation issues

All particle and wave files are now precached

Fixes to the sun's lens flare for it to be blocked by all objects.

Turok will no longer make underwater hurt sounds when taking damage in an antigravity area.

The current FOV value in the options menu will now be auto selected and an FOV of 100 was added as an additional option.

Fixed several issues with dying during the start of the Mantis and T-Rex fights.

Fixed Reset Bindings from resetting other menu options.

(Steam) Fixed the steam workshop map selection menu. It should now show all maps in user loaded mods only.

The Gallery and Credits cheats are now disabled when you’re not on the title screen.

Fixed cheats not being unlocked properly

Localized text for weapon binds and cheat messages

Fixed issues with particles not being setup correctly when spawned

Particle decals will now be correctly oriented on top of the water.

Increased damage of the Alien Weapon from 15 to 25 and explosive damage from 0-20 to 25(no falloff) with a radius of 20.

The Quad Rocket Launcher now does radius damage when impacting default surfaces such as most floors in the game. And 1 of the 4 rockets had a larger radius than it should have.

The damage the player does to enemies is now more accurate to the original on hard and hardcore difficulties.

Credits will no longer fade out from button presses at the start of the credits. You can also speed up the credits by holding down: right click, space bar or the left face button on your controller.

Thunder can now be damaged during his roaring animation matching the original game. When respawning he will run after you immediately.

Bosses no longer receive knockback force.

Restored Campaigners shield behavior. The shield's total health is 1500 and absorbs damage from explosive and energy based weapons. Other weapons still deal direct damage to the campaigner. The shield will change colors when damaged and will disappear when destroyed. All weapons will then hurt the Campaigner.

Footstep sounds will now fade out when obstructed from the player correctly. Sounds with the fadeIfObstructed flag were improved to work with any number of actors and will do less raycasting checks. This flag was also set for the raptor and purlin footsteps.

Turok’s landing sound is no longer played when landing on a warp sector.

The Fly mode cheat code in the cheat menu will now allow you to go through level geometry.

Giblets can no longer spam sounds on every frame

Player viewHeight corrected from 51.2 to 55.296

Fixed big head scales on raptor, alien, and T-Rex. Leaper now has headtracking and big head mode now works on him.

Tiny enemies and big head cheats now work in the Gallery for the Bosses and Turok.

Dropped and spawned pickups will now cast a simple shadow.

Fixes to sounds with a very low pitch.

The player will now rotate when on spinning platforms.

Turrets don't lower when frozen by shockwave weapon

Check for non solid actors in KnockbackTarget and KnifeAttack functions (swinging sacks hitting pickups)

Interpolation when zooming the automap