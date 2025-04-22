 Skip to content

22 April 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

  • The campfire no longer disappears over time, better interaction indication.

  • Balance: Worms do less damage (4 -> 3)

  • Fixed technical issues related to changes from the previous update.

  • Small changes at level “Aircraft Factory”, more comfort, more loot, fixing script bugs.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1478971
