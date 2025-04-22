-
The campfire no longer disappears over time, better interaction indication.
-
Balance: Worms do less damage (4 -> 3)
-
Fixed technical issues related to changes from the previous update.
-
Small changes at level “Aircraft Factory”, more comfort, more loot, fixing script bugs.
Update 0.8.91
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update