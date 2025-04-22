 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18197999 Edited 22 April 2025 – 19:46:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I'm starting a full visual update for Frame Machina OcularZero This update introduces a new background grid. More sprites, artwork, and graphical improvements will be gradually added in upcoming updates.

Windows Depot 3456811
