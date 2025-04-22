Alright! It seems like I finally got that crashing issue fixed! Woot! New small update today with a set of bug fixes and changes. Next up will be a major update with some undoubtedly lovely additions. I'm not sure when it will happen, but hopefully sometime next month!

Thank you everyone so much for your support! Oh, and if you are enjoying the game and have some time to leave a review but haven't done so yet, I would be greatly appreciative!

Cinnabunny 1.1.2 Changelog

Additions

Added function to fix rare case of unfarmable spots on player farm (enter code "fixfarm" in settings menu while near your farm)

Changes

Increased sound of planting seeds

Removed "switch tool" control help in initial tutorial room (since it's not needed)

Auto pickup items no longer zoom directly to player 1, but will now zoom to the closest player in co-hop

Decreased the time it takes to use a flutterby guide

In single player, beds now require holding confirmation to use (to prevent accidental misuse)

Anoette is now less tethered by time and space (deer xun works way more consistently, especially when the deer is far away)

Bug Fixes