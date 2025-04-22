In 1.1, we tried to smooth out the difficulty curve so you weren't cruising through Acts 2 and 3 if you managed to make it through Act 1. We overcompensated a bit and made the game too frustrating in turn, as that ended up cranking up the difficulty of the whole game too much. This patch is meant to undo a lot of the frustration that caused. And while the curve has hopefully smoothed out a bit, we're still working on improving it, but first we're going to bring the difficulty of the whole game down, making it easier overall.
Balance Changes
-
Slightly reduced stats of all enemies in Acts 2 and 3
-
Slightly reduced generic enemy growth rates
-
Adjusted Final Boss to only gain +2 stat per remaining Ordinator while on the highest difficulty level
-
Reduced the ATS threshold for doubling to 4 from 5
-
Gave the "Thomas" Militia -2 MOV when on the enemy team, and made him guaranteed to spawn with a Sublcass and 2 Items
-
Reduced the bonus range of the long range Ordinator from +7 to +5 in the "Star of Montes Luna" encounter
-
Removed several of the Enemies from the starting area of the "Star of Montes Luna" encounter
-
Removed some reinforcements from the "Star of Montes Luna" encounter
Changed files in this update