In 1.1, we tried to smooth out the difficulty curve so you weren't cruising through Acts 2 and 3 if you managed to make it through Act 1. We overcompensated a bit and made the game too frustrating in turn, as that ended up cranking up the difficulty of the whole game too much. This patch is meant to undo a lot of the frustration that caused. And while the curve has hopefully smoothed out a bit, we're still working on improving it, but first we're going to bring the difficulty of the whole game down, making it easier overall.

Balance Changes