27 April 2025 Build 18197836 Edited 27 April 2025 – 10:32:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Many buggs are fixed now.
Increased max gold at start.
Added sound effects for animations.
New Background music.
Added animations for armory and animal cards.
Some descriptions are changed.
New character image.
Diffferent Main menu design + background animations.
new logo.
Battlecry cards have visual feedback now.
There was an issue if the player played battlecry cards and choosed a wrong card, that the games freeze.
Option button is on an other position.
Visual feedback for zones added.
Stats are now explained in the inventory.
Items in the inventory also have visual main stats now.
If u hover with a card over the backpack u can see which item u loose and which item u add. Also the player can see the which stats his character looses and gains.
Leaderboard added.

