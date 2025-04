Hello controllers! A new small bugfix update has landed!

We have fixed the following bugs:

Fix visual updating of traffic

Fix visual timeline and aircraft discrepancy

Direct to navaid visual inconsistencies

ILS rehaul

New traildot sprite

We are still working to improve the simulator and we need your help, drop by our Discord (https://discord.gg/X9ZhTA8V) and tell us about problems you have had or new features you would like.

Remain on frequency :)