 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
22 April 2025 Build 18197573 Edited 22 April 2025 – 18:59:51 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue in cabin area where bird would disappear if the area was left.
  • Fixed an issue in the well where the character's facing direction would be awkwardly locked until something else changed it

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3640751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link