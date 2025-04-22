Patch notes build 1605 (438013-438012)

Changes too numerous to mention – here are the highlights

• Gamepad UI inputs reworked to prevent over sensitivity when navigating with analog stick

• Barracks now shows which mech is being piloted to help with affinity assignments

• NIS audio completed

• Iron Talon audio mix

• Cinematic updates for VFX, cameras, animation, lighting.

• Bug Fix - Load out on a mech will show the last mech omnipod equipment viewed when leaving the mech lab

• Tuned market rolls for Kodiak to make it re-roll later in campaign

• Fix for elementals clipping cockpit

• Horde mode bug fixes for sokols and vtols, also fixes for repair bay objective bug

• Fixes for floating debris

• Collision fixes in several levels

• Fix for mechs with MG’s firing them at dead targets for unnecessarily long periods

• ALS07 fix for mechs not moving

• Fix for some mechs having a broken looking turn anims

• Fix for overly bright skybox

• Fix for some mechs having asymmetrical footsteps

• Many small bug fixes to mission objective logic