22 April 2025 Build 18197571 Edited 22 April 2025 – 20:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Patch notes build 1605 (438013-438012)
Changes too numerous to mention – here are the highlights
• Gamepad UI inputs reworked to prevent over sensitivity when navigating with analog stick
• Barracks now shows which mech is being piloted to help with affinity assignments
• NIS audio completed
• Iron Talon audio mix
• Cinematic updates for VFX, cameras, animation, lighting.
• Bug Fix - Load out on a mech will show the last mech omnipod equipment viewed when leaving the mech lab
• Tuned market rolls for Kodiak to make it re-roll later in campaign
• Fix for elementals clipping cockpit
• Horde mode bug fixes for sokols and vtols, also fixes for repair bay objective bug
• Fixes for floating debris
• Collision fixes in several levels
• Fix for mechs with MG’s firing them at dead targets for unnecessarily long periods
• ALS07 fix for mechs not moving
• Fix for some mechs having a broken looking turn anims
• Fix for overly bright skybox
• Fix for some mechs having asymmetrical footsteps
• Many small bug fixes to mission objective logic

