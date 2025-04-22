I have nerfed almost all of the projectiles so they now have a wider and taller hitbox.
This should allow for a greater success rate in terms of parrying.
This also makes the Wizards Eye less lethal, as before you couldn't parry when the projectile was above you, but you still took damage. Now you can parry in from any height or depth.
Wizards Eye Projectile speed buffed (was 10 now is 15)
Sealsorer Projectile speed buffed (Was 25 now is 30)
All projectiles now have trails, and will properly make noise
