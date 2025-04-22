 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
22 April 2025 Build 18197481 Edited 22 April 2025 – 19:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I have nerfed almost all of the projectiles so they now have a wider and taller hitbox.

  • This should allow for a greater success rate in terms of parrying.

  • This also makes the Wizards Eye less lethal, as before you couldn't parry when the projectile was above you, but you still took damage. Now you can parry in from any height or depth.

  • Wizards Eye Projectile speed buffed (was 10 now is 15)

  • Sealsorer Projectile speed buffed (Was 25 now is 30)

  • All projectiles now have trails, and will properly make noise

Changed files in this update

Depot 3398741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link