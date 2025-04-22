 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18197430 Edited 23 April 2025 – 00:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Crop Fields, Messages, and Settings

  • Added the average yield display for crop fields when placing them.

  • Added the time required for crops to grow.

  • Includes bonuses from provinces and influence buildings like the mill.

  • Yields now adjust based on the preview’s position and height changes.

  • Added similar information to the building tooltip (average yield and growing times).

  • Added critical messages for low resources (e.g., food, mana, gold) when upkeep costs cannot be paid.

  • Added a new gameplay setting: the game normally pauses when the window loses focus — this can now be toggled in the settings.

Improvements

  • Improved: Population values below one are now shown with a decimal separator (point/comma) in the resource UI.

  • Improved: The maximum detection value for exploration is now 25% instead of 70%, making heavily defended provinces a bit easier to scout until a better system is implemented.

  • Improved: Adjusted advanced extraction building upgrade costs for mana, gold, and ore, which were previously too high. Extraction bonuses have also been increased.

  • Improved: Unit view now initialises all particle effects more reliably in an asynchronous way.

  • Improved: Any Empire UI (left sidebar) now closes when the Send Squads UI is opened.

  • Improved: Power source descriptions updated.

  • Improved: Power sources now provide increased power replenishment for wizards with a certain number of realm books, based on the magic realm of the power source.

  • Improved: Draft generation now factors in the current population, preventing it from stalling if population growth stops. The resource tooltip has been updated to reflect these new gains.

  • Improved: Added per-cycle information to happiness values in the province UI and node info tooltip for better clarity.

  • Improved: Pressing Escape now deselects all selected objects before opening the pause menu.

  • Adjusted Militia descriptions so players better understand why they are recruited and their role.

  • Adjusted the marketplace description to clarify that gold income increases in hamlets depending on population size.

  • Updated resource descriptions, as many were outdated.

  • Marketplaces now operate on cycles instead of ticks. Tooltips have been updated accordingly.

  • Marketplaces now generate slightly more gold per cycle.

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug in loot generation where resource yields could be zero.

  • Fixed a bug in the province UI and province info tooltip where happiness changes for beauty and safety were sometimes displayed incorrectly.

  • Fixed a bug in the wizard selection UI where spell toggles became disabled when activated, preventing spells from being deselected until realm books were changed again.

  • Fixed a crash in the Send Squads UI — while the crash is now prevented, there is still an unresolved issue with the province drop-down in very rare cases.

  • Fixed a bug where, if the population dropped below 1, happiness would no longer be calculated, and the game would fail to end properly.

  • Fixed additional issues related to population below 1, including problems with calculating overall empire happiness.

  • Fixed a bug in marketplace UI when buy resources and the gold was low, the resources would sometimes not correctly given to the player.

  • Fixed a bug in marketplace UI when buying and selling resources taxes would not be correctly applied.

  • Fixed another rare crash bug in repairable behaviour.

  • Fixed a crash bug in the worker manager when updating worker assignments after loading a game.

  • Fixed a crash bug when attempting to load an old or removed quest or trigger.

  • Fixed a crash bug when no save game was available and the player tried to quick-load via F6.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Heart Of Muriet Playtest Content Depot 1704151
  • Loading history…
