Added a new gameplay setting: the game normally pauses when the window loses focus — this can now be toggled in the settings.

Added critical messages for low resources (e.g., food, mana, gold) when upkeep costs cannot be paid.

Added similar information to the building tooltip (average yield and growing times).

Yields now adjust based on the preview’s position and height changes.

Includes bonuses from provinces and influence buildings like the mill.

Added the time required for crops to grow.

Added the average yield display for crop fields when placing them.

Improved: Population values below one are now shown with a decimal separator (point/comma) in the resource UI.

Improved: The maximum detection value for exploration is now 25% instead of 70%, making heavily defended provinces a bit easier to scout until a better system is implemented.

Improved: Adjusted advanced extraction building upgrade costs for mana, gold, and ore, which were previously too high. Extraction bonuses have also been increased.

Improved: Unit view now initialises all particle effects more reliably in an asynchronous way.

Improved: Any Empire UI (left sidebar) now closes when the Send Squads UI is opened.

Improved: Power source descriptions updated.

Improved: Power sources now provide increased power replenishment for wizards with a certain number of realm books, based on the magic realm of the power source.

Improved: Draft generation now factors in the current population, preventing it from stalling if population growth stops. The resource tooltip has been updated to reflect these new gains.

Improved: Added per-cycle information to happiness values in the province UI and node info tooltip for better clarity.

Improved: Pressing Escape now deselects all selected objects before opening the pause menu.

Adjusted Militia descriptions so players better understand why they are recruited and their role.

Adjusted the marketplace description to clarify that gold income increases in hamlets depending on population size.

Updated resource descriptions, as many were outdated.

Marketplaces now operate on cycles instead of ticks. Tooltips have been updated accordingly.