Crop Fields, Messages, and Settings
Added the average yield display for crop fields when placing them.
Added the time required for crops to grow.
Includes bonuses from provinces and influence buildings like the mill.
Yields now adjust based on the preview’s position and height changes.
Added similar information to the building tooltip (average yield and growing times).
Added critical messages for low resources (e.g., food, mana, gold) when upkeep costs cannot be paid.
Added a new gameplay setting: the game normally pauses when the window loses focus — this can now be toggled in the settings.
Improvements
Improved: Population values below one are now shown with a decimal separator (point/comma) in the resource UI.
Improved: The maximum detection value for exploration is now 25% instead of 70%, making heavily defended provinces a bit easier to scout until a better system is implemented.
Improved: Adjusted advanced extraction building upgrade costs for mana, gold, and ore, which were previously too high. Extraction bonuses have also been increased.
Improved: Unit view now initialises all particle effects more reliably in an asynchronous way.
Improved: Any Empire UI (left sidebar) now closes when the Send Squads UI is opened.
Improved: Power source descriptions updated.
Improved: Power sources now provide increased power replenishment for wizards with a certain number of realm books, based on the magic realm of the power source.
Improved: Draft generation now factors in the current population, preventing it from stalling if population growth stops. The resource tooltip has been updated to reflect these new gains.
Improved: Added per-cycle information to happiness values in the province UI and node info tooltip for better clarity.
Improved: Pressing Escape now deselects all selected objects before opening the pause menu.
Adjusted Militia descriptions so players better understand why they are recruited and their role.
Adjusted the marketplace description to clarify that gold income increases in hamlets depending on population size.
Updated resource descriptions, as many were outdated.
Marketplaces now operate on cycles instead of ticks. Tooltips have been updated accordingly.
Marketplaces now generate slightly more gold per cycle.
Fixes
Fixed a bug in loot generation where resource yields could be zero.
Fixed a bug in the province UI and province info tooltip where happiness changes for beauty and safety were sometimes displayed incorrectly.
Fixed a bug in the wizard selection UI where spell toggles became disabled when activated, preventing spells from being deselected until realm books were changed again.
Fixed a crash in the Send Squads UI — while the crash is now prevented, there is still an unresolved issue with the province drop-down in very rare cases.
Fixed a bug where, if the population dropped below 1, happiness would no longer be calculated, and the game would fail to end properly.
Fixed additional issues related to population below 1, including problems with calculating overall empire happiness.
Fixed a bug in marketplace UI when buy resources and the gold was low, the resources would sometimes not correctly given to the player.
Fixed a bug in marketplace UI when buying and selling resources taxes would not be correctly applied.
Fixed another rare crash bug in repairable behaviour.
Fixed a crash bug in the worker manager when updating worker assignments after loading a game.
Fixed a crash bug when attempting to load an old or removed quest or trigger.
Fixed a crash bug when no save game was available and the player tried to quick-load via F6.
