New Features

New custom gamemode, allowing for up to 32 players

Ability to switch teams in lobby, allowing unbalanced matches if you want

Quantum Bagel Switch is now only available when its not held by a player

Added 0.1s buffer so that once dropped, Quantum Bagel Switch can't be used for 0.1s The goal of these quantum bagel changes was to prevent spamming right click from being viable movement, and this prevents you spamming left click right click, since you could imitate the same movement like this.

Added quantum bagels to practice mode

New spawning method that is infinitely scalable (more for me)

Added a goal score noise to spectator