New Features
-
New custom gamemode, allowing for up to 32 players
-
Ability to switch teams in lobby, allowing unbalanced matches if you want
-
Quantum Bagel Switch is now only available when its not held by a player
-
Added 0.1s buffer so that once dropped, Quantum Bagel Switch can't be used for 0.1s
- The goal of these quantum bagel changes was to prevent spamming right click from being viable movement, and this prevents you spamming left click right click, since you could imitate the same movement like this.
-
Added quantum bagels to practice mode
-
New spawning method that is infinitely scalable (more for me)
-
Added a goal score noise to spectator
-
Golden goal now resets spectators
Bug Fixes
-
Can no longer hold two bagels if you pick up a bagel, then quantum switch
-
Added the pre-game countdown to be controlled by the SFX volume slider
-
The game now focusses itself as a window when start game is pressed, previously if the game was minimised it just crashed.
Changed files in this update