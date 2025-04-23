 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18197280 Edited 23 April 2025 – 11:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

GAMEPLAY

  • Scheduled depot stop now has a new option to skip it entirely if no maintenance is needed.

  • Replacements no longer split vehicles by storages; use routes to separate replacements if needed.

  • Updated exchange rates for all in-game currencies.

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Replacement recipes now auto-complete when no matching vehicles remain (e.g., vehicle sold, destroyed, or rerouted).

FIXES

  • Fixed businesses can stop consuming goods in some cases.

  • Copied/replaced vehicles now preserve the selected service interval.

  • Fixed vehicles not picked up by replacement recipe when bought during the same pause as the recipe's creation.

  • Fixed replacement money threshold input disappearing at 110% UI scale.

MODDING

  • Added fallback horn logic: if the lead unit has no horn effect, the first unit with a horn will now play it.

  • Updated Unity to 6000.0.45.

Changed files in this update

