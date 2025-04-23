GAMEPLAY
Scheduled depot stop now has a new option to skip it entirely if no maintenance is needed.
Replacements no longer split vehicles by storages; use routes to separate replacements if needed.
Updated exchange rates for all in-game currencies.
IMPROVEMENTS
- Replacement recipes now auto-complete when no matching vehicles remain (e.g., vehicle sold, destroyed, or rerouted).
FIXES
Fixed businesses can stop consuming goods in some cases.
Copied/replaced vehicles now preserve the selected service interval.
Fixed vehicles not picked up by replacement recipe when bought during the same pause as the recipe's creation.
Fixed replacement money threshold input disappearing at 110% UI scale.
MODDING
Added fallback horn logic: if the lead unit has no horn effect, the first unit with a horn will now play it.
Updated Unity to 6000.0.45.
