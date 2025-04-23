 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18197269 Edited 23 April 2025 – 13:59:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added

  • Tournament support for Community Creations maps

  • National teams: Belgium, Ireland and Switzerland added

  • Snowman level (Mountains): Added a note on bonus gained for crushing snowman (-0.5s)

Fixed

  • Memory leaks caused by ingame UI

  • Config.ini reading independent from culture settings

  • Islands hub: Boxes stuck in rock geometry

  • Maze level (Arenas): Triggers corrections

  • Maze level (Arenas): Section A gate requires both plates to be pushed

  • Ice Tower (Mountains): Final window edge is climbable now

Changed files in this update

Ricky Runner Content Depot 942201
