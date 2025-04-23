Added
-
Tournament support for Community Creations maps
-
National teams: Belgium, Ireland and Switzerland added
-
Snowman level (Mountains): Added a note on bonus gained for crushing snowman (-0.5s)
Fixed
-
Memory leaks caused by ingame UI
-
Config.ini reading independent from culture settings
-
Islands hub: Boxes stuck in rock geometry
-
Maze level (Arenas): Triggers corrections
-
Maze level (Arenas): Section A gate requires both plates to be pushed
-
Ice Tower (Mountains): Final window edge is climbable now
