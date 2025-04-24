Thank you for playing All in Abyss: Judge the Fake.

Based on player feedback, we have made adjustments and improvements to Poker Royale mode.

<<Poker Royale Adjustments>>

The number of consecutive wins required to fully complete each difficulty has been adjusted as follows: Jack Class: 5 → 3 Queen Class: 10 → 5 King Class: 20 → 7 Ace Class: 50 → 10 Joker Class: 99 → 15

BB amounts across all difficulties have been reduced.

This is aimed at reducing unintended player losses due to high BB values.

The amount of SP earned per floor has been increased for all difficulties.

While the total SP earned for completing the league is reduced due to fewer floors,

SP efficiency per play time has improved.

Player starting chips have been adjusted as follows: Jack Class: 200,000 → 500,000 Queen Class: No changes except BB amount and win count King Class: 5,000,000 → 2,000,000 Ace Class: 30,000,000 → 5,000,000 Joker Class: 50,000,000 → 10,000,000

Enemy starting chips have also been adjusted per difficulty.

The amount of “Special Fragments” remains unchanged.

However, total money earned from completing the league is reduced, though all difficulties now guarantee earnings above the entry fee.

Other minor bug fixes have been implemented.

The above updates will be implemented in the Nintendo Switch version at a later date.

Thank you for your continued support of All in Abyss: Judge the Fake.