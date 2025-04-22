Wow another bug fix!

This patch fixes an issue where upon upgrading to new versions of the game, in very specific circumstances, the incorrect savedata version would be used.

Last week I released v1.2.3 of the demo, but the full game during that week was still v.1.2.2 because I was spending extra time to make sure I didn't break anything, haha

So for that week if you played the demo (v.1.2.3) and then got the full game (v.1.2.2) and then later updated to v1.2.4 or higher it would instead migrate from the v.1.2.3 demo save since that one was technically newer. v1.2.6 adds an additional check to prefer saves that have levels completed outside of the demo.

If you were affected by this issue, feel free to email me at garbanzoquest@gmail.com with your Storage folder and I'll send it back fixed. More info about that below.

Your original full game save data is still there, so if you want you could send me the folder of all your savedata and I could send it back fixed. I've listed the path below for every OS. Send me the folder labelled "Storage" and I can fix it real quick.

_Windows: C:\Users{ your username }\AppData\Roaming\zachisagardner\garbanzoquest\Storage

Linux: .config\zachisagardner\garbanzoquest\Storage

Mac: \Users{ your username }\Library\Application Support\zachisagardner\garbanzoquest\Storage_

Ah, the joys of Game Development.

PS) I also added more FPS options! Someone asked for that.

-Zachary