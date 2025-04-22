Hello Soda Lovers!

In today’s update, we’re bringing you cybernetic upgrades and the brand new Chaos Mode! With Chaos Mode, you can now customize your difficulty level and earn powerful new enhancements then use those enhancements to upgrade your cybernetics even further! You can find all the details about the update below check it out and let the chaos begin!

[Pure Chaos]

Chaos Mode is a game mode where players can set their own difficulty level and earn rewards based on it. This mode becomes available after completing the standard risk levels and offers a highly replayable experience.

Core Principles:

Players can customize the challenge by selecting various chaos parameters.

Each chaos option increases the game’s difficulty in a unique way.

As the chaos level increases, the quality and quantity of loot from enemies also increases.

Starting a run in this mode requires a minimum of 8 chaos points.

[Dark Matter Orb-Enhanced Cybernetics]

Teoman and Sophia have developed a device that can detect and harness dark energy. Taking it a step further, Teoman discovered a way to fuse cybernetics with dark matter orb, making them significantly more powerful. These enhanced cybernetics require increasingly larger amounts of dark energy and with his new tech, Ripperdoc Teoman has made Sodaman even more unstoppable.

[Added]

Chaos Mode has been added.

Cybernetics can now be enhanced using Dark Matter Orbs.

Shocan boss battle now has its own music.

Dark Matter Orbs can be obtained in Chaos Mode.

A “Continue without making a selection” option has been added to the soda selection screen.

You can now disable the sticker warning pop-up in the soda selection UI.

12 new cybernetics have been added.

[Removed]

The Ruckus Mode, which was tied to individual risk levels, has been removed.

The Arsenal, Cybernetics, Soda Selection, Inventory, and Operation interfaces have been reworked.

[Fixed]

Fixed an issue where some UI screens would overlap.

Fixed a bug where music would continue playing after the vending machine closed or was skipped.

Fixed a sorting issue in Fizzy Fury.

Fixed an issue where navigating back from certain UI screens caused an incorrect item to be selected.

Fixed a game-breaking bug caused by corrupted or empty save files.

Fixed a bug where the intro cinematic wouldn’t play when starting a new game.

[Our Future Plans]