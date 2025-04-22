 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18197114
Update notes via Steam Community

A bug has been noted from a player and has been fixed. This bug will happen when speaking to the medic for the first time, picking up the first weapon, or destroying the first crate. Shout out to the player who identified this bug. Blue Slayer Gaming greatly appreciates when players note bugs so they can be fixed and will make the game better.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3195541
  • Loading history…
