A bug has been noted from a player and has been fixed. This bug will happen when speaking to the medic for the first time, picking up the first weapon, or destroying the first crate. Shout out to the player who identified this bug. Blue Slayer Gaming greatly appreciates when players note bugs so they can be fixed and will make the game better.
