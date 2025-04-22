All bombs and some bottled substances (like petrol and spirits) now have death scripts and will get ignited in fire effects. Fire will also destroy wooden items and cook food on the ground.

Sebastius now has a small chance to start fleeing if below 20% health. This gets fixed if he gets laid. Added a couple new commands to deal with this.

Slingshots now have +100% aim for balancing purposes because stones are so heavy. Added one to Ch.4 Blinding Coast map.

Complete list of changes:

-Bombs now have death scripts, and they can be ignited by fire effects.

-Fire now also ignites bottles of substances, including spirits, flashdust, etc.

-Sebastius now has 20% chance to flee if below 20% Health without Seb's Lover rep.

-New script Boolean: "if_objNameSuff" to check for final word of name (the suffix).

-New script command: "objUseSelf" to run object's use script (use itself).

-New alt fire and explosion effects that do not affect parent object.

-Slingshots now have +100% aim for game balance (stones are heavy).

-Fixed "objEffNoParent" command (used in bomb die scripts).