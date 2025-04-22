This update adds the following...

Sidearm can now detect radars that are locked on to your helicopter. This allows you to use your helicopter as "bait" and then quickly engage the threat. It is not 100% guaranteed that the Sidearm will engage the locking radar if other radars are also in range and either pinging you or tracking you.

Infantry will now deploy from their vehicles and be assign to the correct side.

Added a collider to the Tor's radar dish so you can now more easily lock on to it if it is just visible over a hill.

You will now receive radar pings from allied units. This may be a little annoying so feedback on whether this is a good idea or not welcome :)

Fixed a bug with the 155mm artillery shell that was allowing it to pass through the terrain and not explode.

Fixed a bug with the 155mm artillery shell which would leave the ground illuminated by the explosion flash.